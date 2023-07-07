The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Arroyo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294.

In 52.1% of his games this season (25 of 48), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .250 AVG .244 .301 OBP .259 .408 SLG .346 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 11 RBI 8 18/5 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings