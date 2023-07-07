Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .284 with 26 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has recorded a hit in 56 of 79 games this year (70.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (35.4%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Verdugo has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (54.4%), including 11 multi-run games (13.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.322
|AVG
|.240
|.395
|OBP
|.307
|.523
|SLG
|.356
|25
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/18
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Medina (2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 6.37 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.