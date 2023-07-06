The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .222.

In 50.0% of his games this season (37 of 74), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (25.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .227 AVG .217 .353 OBP .299 .355 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 33/22 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings