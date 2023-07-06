Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .222.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (37 of 74), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (25.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.217
|.353
|OBP
|.299
|.355
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|33/22
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (10-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (.988), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
