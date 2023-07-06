Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-12) play the Connecticut Sun (12-5) on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Storm

Connecticut averages only 2.1 fewer points per game (83.9) than Seattle allows (86.0).

Connecticut is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Seattle allows to opponents.

In games the Sun shoot better than 46.7% from the field, they are 5-1 overall.

Connecticut is making 34.3% of its three-point shots this season, 3.2% lower than the 37.5% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun are 4-1 when they shoot better than 37.5% from distance.

Connecticut and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 1.2 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Sun have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 87.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 83.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

Connecticut has been a little suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 82.0 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 79.6 it has surrendered this season.

Over their last 10 contests, the Sun are making 0.3 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.9 compared to 6.6 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (36.5% compared to 34.3% season-long).

Sun Injuries