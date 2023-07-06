Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will look to outdo Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+115). The contest's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Red Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 24, or 49%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has won 16 of its 26 games, or 61.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 44 of its 86 chances.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-22 22-21 16-13 28-29 30-32 14-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.