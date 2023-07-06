Thursday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (51-36) versus the Boston Red Sox (44-43) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 6.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.77 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.

This year, Boston has won 16 of 26 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (420 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule