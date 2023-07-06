On Thursday, Rafael Devers (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (81) this season while batting .252 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 51 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in 38 games this year (45.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (42.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .269 AVG .233 .337 OBP .304 .480 SLG .513 20 XBH 18 8 HR 12 32 RBI 34 31/17 K/BB 42/13 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings