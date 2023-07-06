Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 26 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .309.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (30.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (30.3%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.337
|AVG
|.284
|.408
|OBP
|.308
|.548
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|27/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|9
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (.988), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
