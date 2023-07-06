The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 52.5% of his games this season (32 of 61), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (19.7%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.8%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (39.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .260 AVG .191 .327 OBP .248 .480 SLG .319 12 XBH 10 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 32/8 K/BB 40/6 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings