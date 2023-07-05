Player prop betting options for Rafael Devers, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-Texas Rangers matchup at Fenway Park on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (5-5) will make his 14th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jun. 29 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.

Rafael Devers Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 81 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .256/.325/.502 slash line on the year.

Devers will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 88 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .279/.352/.460 on the year.

Turner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .280/.345/.451 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 85 hits with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .258/.326/.505 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.