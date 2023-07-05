Jon Gray will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (51-35) on Wednesday, July 5 against the Boston Red Sox (43-43), who will counter with Brayan Bello. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 54 times and won 33, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 33-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 20 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

