Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox will take the field against the Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Jon Gray on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rangers have -110 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 17-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 51.5% of those games).

Boston has a 20-17 record (winning 54.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Boston has played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-39-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 2-6-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 22-21 16-13 27-29 29-32 14-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.