On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 81 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .256 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 20th in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.5%).

In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.3% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (19.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35 of 82 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .275 AVG .233 .344 OBP .304 .491 SLG .513 20 XBH 18 8 HR 12 32 RBI 34 31/17 K/BB 42/13 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings