Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .279 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 56 of 82 games this year (68.3%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (34.1%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Turner has driven in a run in 32 games this season (39.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.300
|AVG
|.255
|.353
|OBP
|.351
|.465
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|21
|28/12
|K/BB
|31/20
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
