Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double and a triple) against the Rangers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .310 with 26 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (30.8%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.2%).
- He has scored in 19 of 65 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.340
|AVG
|.284
|.414
|OBP
|.308
|.560
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|27/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|8
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
