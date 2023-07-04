Triston Casas -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .225.
  • In 50.7% of his games this season (37 of 73), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.3%), homering in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Casas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (26.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%).
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 38
.234 AVG .217
.362 OBP .299
.364 SLG .426
9 XBH 13
2 HR 7
12 RBI 15
32/22 K/BB 41/15
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Dunning (7-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 2.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.