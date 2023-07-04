How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Tuesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 19th in MLB play with 90 total home runs.
- Boston is seventh in baseball, slugging .424.
- The Red Sox's .260 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (414 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Kaleb Ort
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|James Kaprielian
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.