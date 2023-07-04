Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (50-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-42) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 4.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (7-1) for the Rangers and Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (48.9%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 20-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (414 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule