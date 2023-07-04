On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .218 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Wong has recorded a hit in 30 of 59 games this season (50.8%), including eight multi-hit games (13.6%).

He has homered in five games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.3% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2%.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .245 AVG .191 .311 OBP .248 .468 SLG .319 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 30/7 K/BB 40/6 1 SB 0

