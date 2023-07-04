Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .218 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 30 of 59 games this season (50.8%), including eight multi-hit games (13.6%).
- He has homered in five games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.3% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2%.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.245
|AVG
|.191
|.311
|OBP
|.248
|.468
|SLG
|.319
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|30/7
|K/BB
|40/6
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (7-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 8 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
