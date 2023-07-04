The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 48.9% of his games this season (22 of 45), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arroyo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 16 of 45 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .224 AVG .244 .274 OBP .259 .403 SLG .346 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 17/4 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings