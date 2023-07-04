The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 56 of 76 games this year (73.7%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (36.8%).

He has homered in six games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 24 games this year (31.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 of 76 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .346 AVG .240 .414 OBP .307 .562 SLG .356 25 XBH 11 4 HR 2 18 RBI 16 23/16 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings