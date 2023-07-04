Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 56 of 76 games this year (73.7%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (36.8%).
- He has homered in six games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 24 games this year (31.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 76 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.346
|AVG
|.240
|.414
|OBP
|.307
|.562
|SLG
|.356
|25
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|16
|23/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 8 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
