Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Refsnyder -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 2 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Blue Jays
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .264 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this year (46.8%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (19.1%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.9%).
- In 14 games this year (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.302
|AVG
|.224
|.405
|OBP
|.384
|.381
|SLG
|.328
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|11
|16/8
|K/BB
|15/13
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Gausman (7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.