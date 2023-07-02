The Boston Red Sox (42-42) will look to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (7-4) versus the Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock (4-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-4, 3.01 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (4-3, 5.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.15, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.

Whitlock has three quality starts this season.

Whitlock has put up six starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Gausman (7-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.01 ERA this season with 12 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 17 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kevin Gausman vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks seventh in the league (.424) and 89 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 10-for-20 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI in 3 1/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.