George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 1:37 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 89 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 409 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Whitlock has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home James Paxton Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home Kutter Crawford James Kaprielian 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home Garrett Whitlock Paul Blackburn

