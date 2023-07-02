Sunday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) against the Boston Red Sox (42-42) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on July 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-4) to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (4-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (47.8%) in those contests.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (409 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

