Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 2 at 1:37 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 77 hits, batting .248 this season with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Devers has gotten at least one hit in 61.3% of his games this year (49 of 80), with at least two hits 24 times (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 80), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has driven in a run in 37 games this season (46.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 35 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.276
|AVG
|.218
|.346
|OBP
|.282
|.497
|SLG
|.503
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|32
|30/17
|K/BB
|42/11
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
