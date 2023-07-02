Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets hit the field on Sunday at Citi Field against Ross Stripling, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets are ninth in MLB play with 103 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

New York's .398 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 368 (4.4 per game).

The Mets rank 21st in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

Mets hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mets average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.366).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 99 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks 13th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 14th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 397 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Giants rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.254 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

David Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.00 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.

Peterson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Peterson will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his nine outings this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Stripling (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw three innings out of the bullpen against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

Stripling has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Stripling has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Brewers W 7-2 Home David Peterson Julio Teheran 6/28/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Home Kodai Senga Wade Miley 6/29/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 6/30/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Carlos Carrasco Alex Cobb 7/1/2023 Giants W 4-1 Home Justin Verlander Anthony DeSclafani 7/2/2023 Giants - Home David Peterson Ross Stripling 7/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kodai Senga Zach Davies 7/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 7/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Carlos Carrasco Tommy Henry 7/7/2023 Padres - Away Justin Verlander Michael Wacha 7/8/2023 Padres - Away David Peterson -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Blue Jays W 3-0 Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away Logan Webb Trevor Richards 6/29/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets W 5-4 Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets L 4-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Bryce Miller 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Anthony DeSclafani Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold

