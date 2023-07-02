Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .223 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 51.7% of his games this year (30 of 58), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this season (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.245
|AVG
|.200
|.311
|OBP
|.258
|.468
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|30/7
|K/BB
|37/6
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (7-4) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.01), 21st in WHIP (1.127), and second in K/9 (12).
