Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Christian Arroyo (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .234.
- Arroyo has recorded a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (6.7%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (11.1%).
- In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.224
|AVG
|.244
|.274
|OBP
|.259
|.403
|SLG
|.346
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/4
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second.
