You can see player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox prior to their matchup at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday at Rogers Centre.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .301/.371/.465 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 74 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI.

He's slashed .243/.312/.485 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kikuchi will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 20 6.0 2 0 0 6 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 4.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Twins Jun. 9 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 4 5.0 4 2 2 8 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has put up 109 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.343/.497 on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 86 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .277/.348/.452 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

