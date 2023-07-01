Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on July 1, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox prior to their matchup at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday at Rogers Centre.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .301/.371/.465 on the year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 74 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI.
- He's slashed .243/.312/.485 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Kikuchi Stats
- Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 17th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Kikuchi will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 15
|4.2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kutter Crawford's player props with BetMGM.
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has put up 109 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .313/.343/.497 on the year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 86 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .277/.348/.452 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.