In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Boston Bruins' Matthew Poitras is currently +6600 -- see below for more stats and info.

Matthew Poitras' Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (12th in NHL)

Matthew Poitras 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 27
Time on Ice 12:38 379:12
Goals 0.2 5
Assists 0.3 8
Points 0.4 13
Hits 0.3 10
Takeaways 0.6 18
Giveaways 0.4 13
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Matthew Poitras' Next Game

