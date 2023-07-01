In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Boston Bruins' Matthew Poitras is currently +6600 -- see below for more stats and info.

Matthew Poitras' Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (12th in NHL)

Matthew Poitras 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Time on Ice 12:38 379:12 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.3 8 Points 0.4 13 Hits 0.3 10 Takeaways 0.6 18 Giveaways 0.4 13 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Matthew Poitras' Next Game

Matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,NESN,BSSUN

ESPN+,NESN,BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

