Matthew Judon is +5000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 18th-best in the league.

Matthew Judon 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +5000 18th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Matthew Judon Insights

On defense Judon, who played in 17 games, delivered 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks.

Offensively, the Patriots ranked 20th in the NFL with 208.0 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.5).

Offensively, New England ranked 24th in the NFL last season with 106.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth in rushing yards allowed per contest (105.5).

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

