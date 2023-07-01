Mac Jones is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Mac Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injured list.

Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Mac Jones NFL MVP Odds

Mac Jones 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 288-for-442 (65.2%), 2,997 YDS (6.8 YPA), 14 TD, 11 INT 47 CAR, 102 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Jones and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mac Jones Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 170.08 46 22 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 212.67 33 28 2023 ADP - 227 30

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mac Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 21 30 213 1 1 2 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 21 35 252 1 1 7 6 0 Week 3 Ravens 22 32 321 0 3 5 31 1 Week 7 Bears 3 6 13 0 1 3 24 0 Week 8 @Jets 24 35 194 1 1 7 19 0 Week 9 Colts 20 30 147 1 0 1 -2 0 Week 11 Jets 23 27 246 0 0 2 3 0 Week 12 @Vikings 28 39 382 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Bills 22 36 195 1 0 3 7 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 24 35 235 0 1 5 -1 0 Week 15 @Raiders 13 31 112 0 0 4 10 0 Week 16 Bengals 21 33 240 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 17 Dolphins 20 33 204 2 0 3 1 0 Week 18 @Bills 26 40 243 3 3 4 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.