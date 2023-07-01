Linus Ullmark 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' Linus Ullmark is currently +2500 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Linus Ullmark's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
Linus Ullmark 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|16
|Goaltending Record
|--
|10-4-2
|Shots Against
|17.17
|515
|Goals Against
|2.86
|45
|Saves
|15.67
|470
|Save %
|--
|0.913
Linus Ullmark's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
