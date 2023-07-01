In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' Linus Ullmark is currently +15000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Linus Ullmark's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)

Linus Ullmark 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 16 Goaltending Record -- 10-4-2 Shots Against 17.17 515 Goals Against 2.86 45 Saves 15.67 470 Save % -- 0.913

Linus Ullmark's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

