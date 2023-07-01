In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' Linus Ullmark is currently +15000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Linus Ullmark's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)

Linus Ullmark 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 16
Goaltending Record -- 10-4-2
Shots Against 17.17 515
Goals Against 2.86 45
Saves 15.67 470
Save % -- 0.913

Linus Ullmark's Next Game

