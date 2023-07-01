The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Lawrence Guy and the New England Patriots opening the year with a game versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Lawrence Guy Injury Status

Guy is currently not on the injury report.

Lawrence Guy 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Lawrence Guy 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Bears 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Jets 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 0.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

