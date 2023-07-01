Kristaps Porzingis 2023-24 NBA DPOY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
In terms of odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis is currently +6600 -- see below for more stats and information.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kristaps Porzingis DPOY Odds
- DPOY Odds: +6600 (14th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $6600)
- MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)
Think Kristaps Porzingis will win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Kristaps Porzingis 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|20
|Points
|19.2
|383
|Rebounds
|6.9
|138
|Assists
|1.7
|34
|Steals
|0.8
|15
|Blocks
|1.8
|36
|FG%
|52.9%
|128-for-242
|3P%
|35%
|35-for-100
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Kristaps Porzingis' Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.