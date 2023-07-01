In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Kevin Harris and the New England Patriots will match up with the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Harris' stats.

Watch the Patriots in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Kevin Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently not on the injury report.

Is Harris your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Kevin Harris 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
4 CAR, 25 YDS (6.3 YPC), 1 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Harris and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Harris Fantasy Insights

  • In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Harris produced 8.5 fantasy points, toting the ball four times for 25 yards (6.3 yards per carry).

Other Patriots Players

Bailey Zappe: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
DeVante Parker: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Mac Jones: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Ezekiel Elliott: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Rhamondre Stevenson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Matthew Judon: Stats & Injury News
Hunter Henry: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
JuJu Smith-Schuster: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Deatrich Wise: Stats & Injury News
Jabrill Peppers: Stats & Injury News
Jonathan Jones: Stats & Injury News
Ja'Whaun Bentley: Stats & Injury News
Kendrick Bourne: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jahlani Tavai: Stats & Injury News
Christian Barmore: Stats & Injury News
Joshua Uche: Stats & Injury News
Anfernee Jennings: Stats & Injury News
Myles Bryant: Stats & Injury News
Kyle Dugger: Stats & Injury News
Christian Gonzalez: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kevin Harris 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 15 Chiefs 4 25 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.