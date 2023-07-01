Kendrick Bourne: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Kendrick Bourne is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the New England Patriots match up with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Kendrick Bourne Injury Status
Bourne is currently listed as active.
Kendrick Bourne 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|48 TAR, 35 REC, 434 YDS, 1 TD
Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|53.30
|233
|87
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.39
|254
|97
|2023 ADP
|-
|826
|255
Other Patriots Players
Kendrick Bourne 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|41
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|5
|4
|58
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|3
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|4
|3
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|4
|3
|36
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|5
|5
|47
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|9
|6
|100
|1
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|5
|4
|45
|0
