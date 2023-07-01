Keion White is +3000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 13th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Keion White? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Keion White 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 13th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Keion White Insights

The Patriots ranked 20th in pass offense (208 passing yards per game) and 16th in pass defense (216.5 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

New England totaled 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense last year (24th in NFL), and it allowed 105.5 rushing yards per game (sixth) on the other side of the ball.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.