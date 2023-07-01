In Week 10 of the 2023 season, Joshua Uche and the New England Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Uche's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Joshua Uche Injury Status

Uche is currently not on the injured list.

Joshua Uche 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Patriots Players

Joshua Uche 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 0.0 0.0 0 0 0

