The 2023 campaign kicks off for Josh Uche when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Josh Uche Injury Status

Uche is currently not on the injured list.

Josh Uche 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 11.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Josh Uche 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Colts 3.0 3.0 6 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Bills 2.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 3.0 3.0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

