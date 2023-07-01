The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jack Jones when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jack Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Jack Jones NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Jack Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 30 Tackles (3 for loss), 0 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Jack Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Steelers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 0 0 7 1 1 Week 5 Lions 0 0 3 1 2 Week 6 @Browns 0 0 2 0 1 Week 7 Bears 0 1 4 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 0 0 5 0 0 Week 9 Colts 0 0 1 0 1 Week 11 Jets 0 0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 0 0 1 0 0 Week 13 Bills 0 2 4 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 0 0 0 0 1

