Mookie Betts leads the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) into a contest versus the Kansas City Royals (23-59) following his two-homer showing in a 9-3 victory over the Royals. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-4) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (1-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Dodgers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023

7:15 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-4, 4.39 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers' Urias (5-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, May 18, when he threw three innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, a 4.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.157 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Urias has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

The Royals are sending Lynch (1-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

In six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Lynch is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Lynch is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

