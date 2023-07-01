In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak is currently +500 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

David Pastrnak's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +500 (3rd in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +350 (2nd in NHL)

David Pastrnak 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 19:43 591:50
Goals 0.6 19 (4th)
Assists 0.8 24
Points 1.4 43 (4th)
Hits 0.9 27
Takeaways 0.7 20
Giveaways 1.1 33
Penalty Minutes 1 31

David Pastrnak's Next Game

