David Pastrnak 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak is currently +500 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
David Pastrnak's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +500 (3rd in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +350 (2nd in NHL)
David Pastrnak 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|19:43
|591:50
|Goals
|0.6
|19 (4th)
|Assists
|0.8
|24
|Points
|1.4
|43 (4th)
|Hits
|0.9
|27
|Takeaways
|0.7
|20
|Giveaways
|1.1
|33
|Penalty Minutes
|1
|31
David Pastrnak's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
