In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak is currently +500 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

David Pastrnak's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +500 (3rd in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +350 (2nd in NHL)

David Pastrnak 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 19:43 591:50 Goals 0.6 19 (4th) Assists 0.8 24 Points 1.4 43 (4th) Hits 0.9 27 Takeaways 0.7 20 Giveaways 1.1 33 Penalty Minutes 1 31

David Pastrnak's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

