The 2023 season kicks off for Daniel Ekuale when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Daniel Ekuale Injury Status

Ekuale is currently not on the injury report.

Daniel Ekuale 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Daniel Ekuale 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 4 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 1.0 1.0 2 0 0

