Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .234.
- In 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Arroyo has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.224
|AVG
|.243
|.274
|OBP
|.260
|.403
|SLG
|.351
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/4
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (7-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
