The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Chris Board and the New England Patriots opening the year with a bout against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Chris Board Injury Status

Board is currently not on the injury report.

Chris Board 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 12 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Chris Board 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 1

