Charlie McAvoy is +3000 to win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's top defenseman. For more stats and information on this Boston Bruins player, continue reading.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charlie McAvoy's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)

Think Charlie McAvoy will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Charlie McAvoy 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Time on Ice 18:59 531:40 Goals 0.1 3 Assists 0.6 16 Points 0.7 19 Hits 1 29 Takeaways 0.2 5 Giveaways 0.7 20 Penalty Minutes 0.8 23

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Charlie McAvoy's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.