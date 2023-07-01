Anfernee Jennings: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Anfernee Jennings and the New England Patriots opening the year with a tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Anfernee Jennings Injury Status
Jennings is currently not on the injury report.
Anfernee Jennings 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Anfernee Jennings 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|0.5
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|1.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
